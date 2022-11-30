Petersburg Legion Post to celebrate 100 years

There is going to be a party in Petersburg this Sunday, December 4.

Petersburg Legion Post #334 will be celebrating 100 years of service to its members and the community.

All are invited to attend the event which will be held at the Legion Hall there.

Social hour will begin at 3 p.m. with a fish fry to run from 4-7 p.m. At 7 p.m. there will be presentations, the sharing of memories and photos will be taken. Special guest Jim Temme will share his song that was performed at the Iowa State Fair.

Cake will be served, too!