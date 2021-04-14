Personal property tax return due no later than May 1

The Antelope County Assessor’s office announced that the personal property tax return due date is May 1, 2021.
A depreciation schedule is required when filing. Filing can be completed in person, faxing depreciation schedule to (402) 887-4215 or emailing the schedule to assessor@antelopecounty.org.
For additional information contact the assessor’s office at (402) 887-4515.
