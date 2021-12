Meeting for the third time this month, the Antelope County Commissioners last week took steps to make the salaries of county officials more in line with their counterparts across the state.

On a three to two vote, the commissioners approved increasing salaries over a four-year period to be more in line with counties across the state. Commissioners’ Charlie Henery, Carolyn Pedersen and Eli Jacob voted in the majority while Regina Krebs and Dean Smith cast dissenting votes.