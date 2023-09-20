Paula Jean Jensen, 65

Paula J. Jensen, 65, of Elgin, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society, Albion, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, September 18, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with Rev. John Norman and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating. Inurnment followed in the parish cemetery. A memorial visitation was held 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a 5 p.m. wake service.

Memorials are suggested to the Teammates Program at Elgin Public School.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Paula Jean Jensen, daughter of Leo J. and Veronica J. (Kennedy) Koebel, was born August 26, 1958 at Storm Lake, IA.

She attended Woodbury Central High School, Moville, IA, graduating in 1976. She went on to attend Omaha College of Health Careers from 1977-1978. She then worked at Kraiser Medical in Sioux City, IA for the next two years.

On January 5, 1980, Paula was united in marriage to Bryan Keith Jensen at Immaculate Conception Church in Moville, IA.

The couple made their home in Yankton, Tyndall, and Winner, SD before moving to Elgin in 1987.

Paula stayed home to raise their three children, Anthony, Aaron, and Sarah. In 1992, Paula began working as a Title 1 teacher’s aide at Elgin Public Schools and continued for the next 10 years until she took the position of school secretary where she worked until retiring in 2022.

Paula was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She was part of the St. Boniface Altar Society, taught CCD, led Sunday Youth Group and was active in Elgin’s Young and Lively group.

Most recently, she was a Teammates mentor and volunteer at the Elgin Bargain Box.

She enjoyed quilting, camping, fishing, the Green Bay Packers and any Husker sporting event.

She especially loved spending time with her grandkids and cared deeply about Elgin Public Schools, her colleagues, and the students.

Paula is survived by her husband of 43 years, Bryan “BJ” Jensen of Elgin; three children: Anthony (Kristina) Jensen of Adams, NE; Aaron (Kori) Jensen of Bennington, NE; Sarah (James) Mullen of Denton, NE; seven grandchildren: Andrew and Elijah Jensen of Adams, NE; Everett, Kellen and Hattie Jensen of Bennington, NE; Alexander and Emery Mullen of Denton, NE; seven siblings: John (Kathy) Koebel of Sioux City, IA; Diane (Terry) Pilar of Moville, IA; Kathy Myres of Moville, IA; Dan Koebel (Sharon Cooper) of Redmond, WA; David Koebel (Judi Gabel) of Omaha, NE; Linda Burke of Norwalk, IA; Rosi (Ray) Klemmensen of Cedar Falls, IA; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded by her parents, Leo and Veronica Koebel; parents-in-law: Robert and Carolyn Jensen; sister: Elaine Koebel; niece: Theresa Myres; nephew: Nicholas Pilar; sisters-in-law: Trudy Koebel and Patti March; a brother-in-law: Mark Burke; and her godparents: Jack and Lucille Hilger.