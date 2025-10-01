Patsy Ann (Olson) Uttecht was born on March 7, 1951, in Osmond, Nebraska, to Frank A. “Bud” and Ellen E. (Person) Olson.

Pat grew up on a farm south of Wausa, Nebraska, alongside her brother, Lee Olson. She graduated from Osmond High School in 1969 and went on to attend Bryan College of Nursing in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she earned her degree as a Registered Nurse.

On October 14, 1972, Pat was united in marriage to Dwaine Uttecht. The couple first made their home in Lincoln before moving to Neligh, Nebraska, where they welcomed their son, Christopher Lee Uttecht. During their time in Neligh, Pat began her 25-year career at the Neligh Nursing Center, serving first as Director of Nursing and later as Administrator.

In 1983, Pat, Dwaine, and Chris moved to Elgin, where she lived for the next 25 years. Pat retired from the Neligh Nursing Center in May 2008 and joined Dwaine in Ravenna, Nebraska.

In 2015, Pat and Dwaine made their retirement home in Fremont, Nebraska.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Ellen Olson; brothers-in-law, Ray Flesner and Larry Noelle; sister-in-law, Leila Uttecht; nephew, Jeff Olson; and niece, Carmen Halsey.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dwaine of Fremont; her son, Christopher (Stacy) Uttecht of Hartington, NE; and her grandchildren: Jordan Kerkman of Vermillion, SD, and daughter Rory; Justin (Ashley) Kerkman of Hartington, NE, and children Cohen, Oliver, and Noa; Casandra (Steven) Petersen of Norfolk, NE, and children Cambree, Kyson, and Beckham; and Cadyn Uttecht (Cal Janke) of Wayne, NE.

She is also survived by her brother, Lee (Colleen) Olson of Fremont, NE; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Flesner of Pierce, NE, and Carolyn Noelle of Norfolk, NE; brothers-in-law, Merle (Shanda) Uttecht of Keizer, OR, LeRoy Uttecht of Norfolk, NE, and Lowell (Kathy) Uttecht of Bennington, NE; along with extended family and many friends.

A memorial service will be 10:30 A.M., Friday, October 3, 2025 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation will be Thursday from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Moser’s in Fremont.

Private interment will take place at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, NE.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com