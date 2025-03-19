Patricia Ann Hruby, 84

Patricia Ann Hruby, age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Faith Regional Medical Center in Norfolk, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, March 17, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with Rev. Frank Baumert officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation was held Sunday at the church with a 4 p.m. wake service.

If desired, friends may make memorial contributions and condolences to the family in lieu of flowers.

The family also wishes to extend sincere thanks to the caregivers at Faith Regional Medical Center, Boone County Health Center, and the Good Samaritan Rehabilitation Center.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Patricia was born in Clearwater, Nebraska on June 14, 1940, to the late Albert and Erma (Zegers) Sehi. She graduated from the Clearwater District School in 1957. Patricia was the second of five children. Patricia married the late Gerald Dozler in 1960. They farmed until they moved to Elgin. Together, they had five children. Gerald died in 1975. Patricia married John Hruby on September 21, 1977. Together, they managed a gas station, café, and hobby farm in Oakdale, Nebraska. After the Elkhorn River flood, they relocated to Elgin.

Pat always loved meeting and helping people, especially when she had the café and sold produce from her garden. Her talents were many; she was an extremely accomplished cook, gardener and fisherman. She enjoyed camping, fishing and barbequing with family. She was passionate and dedicated to her family as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She loved to host gatherings for friends and family where she enjoyed cooking and making sure everyone walked away full.

Patricia leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, John Hruby. She leaves her 5 children, Connie (Randy) Henn, Terry (Sirirat) Dozler, Sherri (Johnny) Iburg, Roger (Jennifer) Dozler, and Joseph (Carol) Dozler. She also leaves her stepchildren, Theresa, Clark, Dale, and Shawn Hruby. She also had many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Patricia also leaves behind siblings Kathy (Junior) Dubas and Joan Dickau.