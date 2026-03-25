Pat J. Kaup-Luettel, 97, of Albion, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Cloverlodge Care Center, St. Edward, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 26, 2026, St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion, with Rev. Matt Gutowski officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elgin. Visitation will be from 5 -7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. wake service at church.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com

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Lucretia “Pat” Joyce Kaup-Luettel, was born on August 5, 1928, in Petersburg, to Anthony and Agnes (Klink) Schalk. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. Pat attended grade school at District 59 where her transportation to school was a pony named Cupid. She later attended St. Boniface, until the 10th grade. Pat went on to get her GED in the early 1970’s. She grew up surrounded by strong family values and deep faith, both of which remained at the center of her life.

On June 5, 1947, Pat was united in marriage to Raphael J. Kaup at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The couple made their home in Albion for three years then moved back to Elgin where she ran the Kaup Koffee Kup. They returned to Albion in 1957 and lived in the same house where they raised their family until she moved to Cloverlodge Care Center in November of 2021. Raphael preceded her in death in 2003. On September 12, 2008, Pat married Flavian W. Luettel at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. He preceded her in death in 2021.

Pat dedicated her life to caring for others. She began her career at Boone County Hospital working on the floor and later became a registered surgical technician. Pat then went on to International Association of hospital central service management training in March of 1976. From there she served in central supply and materials management for over 45 years.

She was recognized for her excellence in her field, receiving national certification for meritorious achievement as an operating room technician in 1973. She was later named Alegent/NPM Health “Link” Material Manager of the Year in 2000.

Even beyond her professional life, Pat continued to give back to her community. She volunteered at the local movie theater for 14 years and served as manager of the Mission Possible store for 19 years. She also remained active in many organizations, including serving two terms on the Albion City Council, two terms on the St. Michael’s Finance Committee, and two terms on the St. Michael’s Church Council.

She was a Legion Auxiliary member, an altar society member, a board member at the Boone County Fitness Center, a mentor at Boone Central School, and a member of the Red Hat Society.

Her faith was a guiding force throughout her life. Pat was a devoted member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion since her marriage in 1947 and remained connected to St. Boniface Church in Elgin.

Pat lived life with energy and joy. She was known for swimming at the fitness center daily, where she swam a total of 54,139 laps and maybe a few unaccounted for.

She loved dancing and traveled with her husband to dances across the area. She enjoyed watching Lawrence Welk every Saturday night, playing pitch with friends, and being part of her card club.

Most of all, she cherished time spent with her family and friends.

She is survived by her two sons: John (Eydie) Kaup of Albion, and Dan (Sharon) Kaup of Mitchell, SD; siblings: Maxine Miller of Omaha, James Schalk of Portland, OR, and Barbara (Ron) Gustafason of Seattle, WA; two grandchildren: Derek (Alicia) Kaup of Columbus, NE; Jareth (Kim) Kaup of Lincoln, NE; four great-grandchildren: Makenna, Breysen, and Haven of Columbus, NE; Shelly of Spearfish, SD; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Raphael J. Kaup and Flavian W. Luettel; infant children: Deborah and Charles Kaup; siblings: Dennis Schalk; Beverly Barnes; Celestine Beckman; Norma Kelley; David Schalk and her infant sister: Madonna Schalk.