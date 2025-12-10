Passage of Ordinance No. 680, The Elgin City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 680

OF THE

CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA TO REVISE AND PROVIDE IMPOSING RATES FOR THE USE OF SEWER SERVICE PROVIDED BY THE CITY; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. Sewer Rates. Each water consumer shall be liable for water provided to said customer’s premise at the following rates:

A. A base rate of $15.33 per month per meter.

B. An additional charge at the rate of $1.40 per 1,000 gallons of water used per month as shown on the meter, in addition to the base rate set forth in paragraph A.

C. The average sewer use fee determined pursuant to paragraphs A and B for the first three (3) months of the calendar year shall be used to charge the consumers of the municipal sewer department for the remaining nine (9) months of the calendar year.

D. All unmetered residential dwellings and trailer houses not having a working meter shall be charged sewer use rates as set forth in Paragraphs A and B above based upon 8,000 gallons of water per month.

Section 2. Any other ordinances in conflict with the terms hereof are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect on and after its passage, approval, and publication as provided by State Law.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 1st day of December 2025.

By Mike Schmitt

Mayor

Attest

Kristin L. Childers

City Clerk

PUBLISH: December 10, 2025

ZNEZ