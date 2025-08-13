Park to again host ‘Treasures’ and Car Show

The Elgin City Park will again feature some of the finest vendors from Northeast Nebraska next month.

The Elgin City Council, meeting last week, approved a request from the Young-N-Lively organization to utilize the park for the annual ‘Treasures in the Park.’ The day-long event will be held Sunday September 7. Vendors will begin selling that morning and continue til mid-afternoon.

Also, on the south edge of the park will be the annual Elgin Show N’ Shine car, truck & motorcycle show. The car show, sponsored by local businesses and organized by Duane Esau, has become one of the top destinations for car show enthusiasts in September. Lineup begins around 10 a.m. with the formal start of the show set for 11 a.m.

The council meeting lasted for approximately one hour before adjourning, all four members were present along with Mayor Mike Schmitt.

