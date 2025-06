Highway 14 was full of classic automobiles and pickups for a period of time Sunday morning as Tour Nebraska rolled through Petersburg and Elgin northward. The vehicles, approximately 465, arrived in Elgin around 10:30 a.m. and took nearly 20 minutes to get past Elgin One Stop and head north to Neligh. As they drove through town they were greeted by a number of Elgin car enthusiasts, many parked in front of the Elgin KC Hall.

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.