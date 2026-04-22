Pamela Meis, 71

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Pamela Rene (McQueen) Meis of Elgin. Pam was called to heaven on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

A Memorial Service was held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 20, 2026, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion, NE with Pastor Kurt Kinney officiating. A private family inurnment followed at St. Boniface Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation was held Sunday at Levander Funeral Home of Elgin.

Levander Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

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Pam was born on March 9, 1955, in Saint Joseph, Missouri to Betty & James McQueen. She grew up in Hiawatha, Kansas wherein she attended and graduated from Hiawatha High School. She attended and graduated from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas where she studied music and calligraphy.

Pam married Joseph M. Meis on August 19, 2005, in Elgin, Nebraska. Joe & Pam enjoyed many projects and adventures together and one of their biggest ventures was building their country dream home together. Pam truly embraced country living and life on the farm and you could often find here side by side working with Joe.

Pam leaves behind a lifetime of memories with her family. Pam was a very devoted and loving Mom. Her legacy continues on in her son, Aaron (Allison) Meisenheimer of Omaha, Nebraska.

Pam had a long career at FSA as a cartographer and later enjoyed working as a teacher’s aide at Elgin Public School.

Pam was an accomplished musician and shared her talents of playing the organ and piano at Saint Boniface Church for many years. Her hometown was an important part of her life and she continued to make many trips there and annually took part in playing her trombone at The Tuba Christmas Concert in Hiawatha, Kansas. She enjoyed many hobbies and never walked away from a challenge. She enjoyed gardening, antique collecting, sewing, needle point, woodworking, and wood carving. Pam loved all animals and enjoyed having many fur and feathered companions when she moved to the country.

Pam was adventurous and always made sure to travel as often as she could. Joe & Pam made several trips to Scotland to meet her relatives and discover her heritage. One of her most memorable travels included a cruise down the Danube River in Europe. A favorite memory was when she travelled with her son, Aaron to Fairbanks, Alaska to see the dog sledding.

Loved ones remaining to cherish Pam’s memory are her husband, Joe Meis; her son and his wife, Aaron & Allison Meisenheimer; brother, Michael (Alice) McQueen of Leavenworth, Kansas; brother, Brian McQueen of Hiawatha, Kansas; along with numerous nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding Pam in death are her parents; sister-in-law, Kim McQueen; and many loved ones.