Ostransky benefit is this Saturday

Weeks in the making, a benefit for the Trent Ostransky family will be held this Saturday, October 25, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Elgin KC Hall, 115 S. 2nd Street.

Trent and Baylee Ostransky reside in Elgin with their two young children, Calvin 2 years old, and Livy, 3 months. Livy was born with a congenital heart defect and malformation of the bowel. These conditions both will require corrective surgeries ongoing. She also has had an extended stay at Children’s Hospital this fall following a viral infection.

Trent and Baylee are both educators in the community and have dedicated many hours of their time to coaching youth athletics. Organizers are hoping to ease their financial expenditures through this benefit. A burger meal for a free will donation will be held. Also there will be silent auction items, raffle prizes and a ‘split the pot.’ An account has also been set up at the Bank of Elgin.