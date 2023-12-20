Ordinance #673 — Elgin Water Rates

ORDINANCE NO. 673

OF THE

CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA, TO PROVIDE FOR ESTABLISHING AND IMPOSING RATES FOR THE USE OF WATER SERVICE PROVIDED BY THE CITY; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1. Water Rates. Each water consumer shall be liable for water provided said customer’s premise at the following rates:

A. A flat service fee of $75.00 per quarter per meter.

B. An additional charge at the rate of $2.25 per 1,000 gallons of water used per quarter as shown on the meter, in addition to the flat service fee set forth in paragraph A.

C. In addition to the amounts set forth in paragraphs A and B., each meter shall be charged a surcharge of $2.82 per quarter. The revenue generated by the surcharge shall be used for water testing costs. The surcharge shall apply to all meters regardless of the amount of water used.

D. All residential dwellings and trailer houses not having a working meter shall be charged the rates as set forth in paragraphs A. and B. above based on a usage of 24,000 gallons of water per quarter of water use and, in addition, the $2.82 per quarter surcharge set forth in paragraph C.

E. All outside hydrants shall have a meter which shall be installed at the initial expense of the customer. Maintenance and repairs of the meters shall be borne by the City pursuant to Chapter 7, Article 2 of the Official Municipal Code.

SECTION 2. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

SECTION 3. This ordinance shall go into force and effect from and after its passage, approval and publication as required by law on January 1, 2024.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 4th day of December, 2023.

BY Mike Schmitt

Mayor

ATTEST:

Kristin L. Childers

City Clerk

PUBLISH: December 13, 2023

ZNEZ