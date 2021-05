Ordinance #660 – City of Elgin

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

OF ORDINANCE NO. 660

IN PAMPHLET FORM

Public notice is herby given that a meeting of the City Council of the City of Elgin, Nebraska, held at 7:30 p.m. on May 3, 2021, there was passed and adopted Ordinance No. 660 entitled:

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF GENERAL OBLIGATION SWIMMING POOL REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2021, OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA, IN THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED THREE HUNDRED SIXTY THOUSAND DOLLARS ($360,000) TO REFUND CERTAIN OUTSTANDING BONDS OF THE CITY; PRESCRIBING THE FORM OF SAID BONDS; PROVIDING FOR A SINKING FUND FOR THE LEVY AND COLLECTION OF TAXES TO PAY SAID BONDS; PROVIDING FOR THE SALE OF THE BONDS AND AUTHORIZING THE CITY TO ENTER INTO A BOND PURCHASE AGREEMENT; AUTHORIZING THE DELIVERY OF THE BONDS TO THE PURCHASER; PROVIDING FOR THE DISPOSITION OF THE BOND PROCEEDS AND ORDERING THE ORDINANCE PUBLISHED IN PAMPHLET FORM.

Said Ordinance has been published in pamphlet form, and copies of said Ordinance as published in pamphlet form are available for inspection and distribution at the Offices of the City Clerk at the City Office

Kristin L. Childers

City Clerk

PUBLISH: May 12, 2021

ZNEZ