Ordinance #22112022 – Village of Bartlett

ORDINANCE NO. 22112022

AN ORDINANCE OF THE VILLAGE OF BARTLETT, WHEELER COUNTY, NEBRASKA, AUTHORIZING THE SALE OF VILLAGE PROPERTY; REPEALING ALL CONFLICTING ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE VILLAGE BOARD OF THE VILLAGE OF BARTLETT, WHEELER COUNTY, NEBRASKA, AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1. That by prior village board action on November 14, 2022. the following described property was determined to be surplus village property, to-wit:

Lots 7, 8 and 9 except the North 40 inches of lot 9, Block 3, Original Town, Village of Bartlett, Wheeler County, Nebraska

And authorized its sale to Calvin and Bethany Wagner for the sum of $4,950.00.

That pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §17-503.01 notice of such sale was posted in three prominent places within the village; that such posting occurred on the 15th day of November and more than 7 days has expired since such posting. By reason of such action, Calvin and Bethany Wagner are entitled to execution and delivery of a deed of conveyance to such property upon their tender of the purchase price to the village; that such tender has been made and the village acknowledges receipt thereof.

SECTION 2. That the sale of the above described property be confirmed and ratified and the Chairman of the Village Board and its Village Clerk be and hereby are authorized and directed to execute for and on behalf of the Village of Bartlett a Quit Claim Deed to such property to the purchasers, Calvin and Bethany Wagner, husband and wife, as joint tenants with right of survivorship.

SECTION 3. That all ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict are hereby repealed.

SECTION 4. That this ordinance shall be in force and effect from and after its passage, approval and publication as required by law.

Dated this 22nd day of November, 2022.

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT, NEBRASKA

By Dan Williamson

Chairman of the Village Board

Vicki Vannier

Village Clerk

PUBLISH: November 30, 2022

ZNEZ