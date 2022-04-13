Ordianance #666 -City of Elgin

ORDINANCE NO. 666

OF THE

CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA, TO PROVIDE FOR ESTABLISHING AND IMPOSING RATES FOR TRASH AND GARBAGE PICKUP RATES; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. That, pursuant to Chapter 7, Article 4 of the Official Municipal Code of the City of Elgin, Nebraska and Nebraska law, the City of Elgin, Nebraska (hereinafter “Elgin”) provides curbside trash and garbage pickup to residents and business owners of the City.

Section 2. That the City herein has established charges to be paid by each person whose premises are served by the City solid waste collection system. That the effective date for the application of the charges set forth herein shall be July 1, 2022.

Section 3. That such charges shall be as follows:

1. Residential Rates:

a. One person residence:——————- $13.50

b. Two person residence: ————————————– $14.50

c. Three or more person residence: ——————- $15.50

2. Business/Commercial Rates:

a. Business without a dumpster and once (1) per week pickup:——————–—- $15.50

b. Business with a dumpster and once (1) per week pickup: ——————————— $20.00

c. Business with a dumpster and twice (2) per week pickup: ——————————— $38.00

d. Apartment complexes where the apartment complex residents do not pay the City for trash pickup: ———————– $38.00

Section 4. Any other ordinances in conflict with the terms hereof are hereby repealed.

Section 5. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect on and after its passage, approval, and publication as provided by State Law.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 4th day of April, 2022 .

BY Mike Schmitt

Mayor

ATTEST: Kristin L. Childers

City Clerk

PUBLISH: April 13, 2022

