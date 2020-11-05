The deadline for ordering your St. Boniface Thanksgiving Bazaar meals is fast approaching.
Orders should be made by next Tuesday, November 10th. Call in your order at 402-370-9003. All meals are carry out and will be adult-size portions. The bazaar’s regular raffles and sausage sales will be held inside the St. Boniface Gymnasium. COVID-19 protocols will be used in the gym and in meal preparations.
See more information in the advertisement on Page Two.
Order your Thanksgiving meals today
