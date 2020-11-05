Order your Thanksgiving meals today

The deadline for ordering your St. Boniface Thanksgiving Bazaar meals is fast approaching.

Orders should be made by next Tuesday, November 10th. Call in your order at 402-370-9003. All meals are carry out and will be adult-size portions. The bazaar’s regular raffles and sausage sales will be held inside the St. Boniface Gymnasium. COVID-19 protocols will be used in the gym and in meal preparations.

