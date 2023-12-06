Orchard woman sentenced for flight in stolen car

The Honorable James Kube, presided from the bench in the Antelope County district courtroom in Neligh on Nov. 29.

Morgan K. Anson, 25, appeared for sentencing on three crimes committed Dec. 9, 2022, Count I, theft by receiving stolen property valued between $1,500 and $5,000, a Class 4 felony; Count II, attempted possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and Count III, use of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Antelope County public defender Pat Carney asked for a probation sentence. He said Anson had successfully completed treatment for her meth addiction and had recently given birth. He said she “didn’t have a lot of direction early in life,” but would like to go back to school.

Anson said she is working at an area nursing home and affirmed her desire for further education. Upon questioning from Kube, she said she received no child support from the fathers of her three children.

“You aren’t dating the right kind of guys,” he told her before passing sentence.

