Officer dragged by vehicle, driver shot Sunday afternoon in Neligh

Mother’s Day in Neligh was anything but peaceful.

Shortly after noon on Sunday, law enforcement agencies began converging on Neligh to investigate an incident where a Norfolk woman was shot by a Neligh police officer after she dragged him with her vehicle.

Antelope County Attorney Joe Abler said an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol is ongoing involving a motorist, the Neligh Police Department and Antelope County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 275 near the west end of Neligh. He said injuries were sustained by Neligh Police Chief Michael Wright, 47, as well as a female motorist, identified as Josie Auld, 38, of Norfolk, Nebraska. Both were taken by ambulance to Antelope Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Auld was later transported to UNMC for further treatment of her injuries. For the complete story, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.