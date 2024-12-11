Oakley retiring after nearly five decades at BCHC

After 49 years of remarkable service, Gayla Oakley, RN, CCRP, MAACVPR, is retiring from Boone County Health Center.

A trailblazer in her field, Gayla’s retirement marks the conclusion of a career filled with groundbreaking achievements and unwavering dedication to patient care. Joining BCHC in 1975, Gayla has worn many hats, and for the past 40 years served as Director of Cardiology Services and Prevention. Under her leadership, BCHC became home to one of the first certified Cardiac Rehabilitation programs in the state, helping set a standard of excellence for cardiac care in rural America.

Gayla’s numerous accolades reflect her deep expertise and contributions to her field. She was named a Fellow of the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) in 1995, earned Master Fellow status in 2015, and received the AACVPR Distinguished Service Award in 2008. Her certifications span a variety of specialties, including exercise physiology, anticoagulation management, and lipid and tobacco treatment, making her a trusted leader in comprehensive patient care.

In addition to her clinical work, Gayla has served as a guest lecturer at state and national conferences and as a member of the AACVPR Board of Directors, including two terms on its Executive Board. Her work in program certification and restructuring has influenced cardiac rehab programs across the country.

“Gayla’s contributions to Boone County Health Center and the lives of our patients are immeasurable,” said Caleb Poore, President and CEO of BCHC. “Her dedication, expertise, and leadership have shaped our Cardiac Rehabilitation program into what it is today—a model of excellence. We are profoundly grateful for her years of service and wish her all the best in retirement.”

Angie Swantek, a longtime BCHC employee and Cardiac Rehab RN, will succeed Gayla as the new Cardiac Rehab Director. Angie, who also manages the Coumadin and Lipid Clinics, brings years of experience and a commitment to continuing Gayla’s legacy of exceptional care.

A retirement celebration honoring Gayla will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, from 4:30 to 6:00 PM at the South Entrance of Boone County Health Center. The event is open to the public, offering an opportunity for colleagues, patients, and community members to express their gratitude.