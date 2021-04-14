Oakdale woman dies in Hwy 275 accident Friday

Highway 275 claimed another life Friday after a two-vehicle accident east of Oakdale.

According to information released by the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department, 68-year-old Penny Buck of Oakdale died from injuries sustained in the accident which took place shortly after 12:30 p.m. Buck, operating a 2013 Dodge Avenger, was westbound when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2008 Chevy Silverado 2500 with Randy Lurz, 59, behind the wheel. The accident occurred on the Saint Clair Creek bridge west of Tilden.

Buck was taken by ambulance to the ball field at Tilden where she was flown, by helicopter, to Faith Regional Health Services and later passed away. Lutz was released from the scene after signing a waiver.

Rescue personnel from Oakdale, Neligh and Tilden as well as law enforcement officers from Antelope County, Neligh and the Nebraska State Patrol were called to the scene of the accident.

Traffic was halted, in both directions, on Highway 275 for a period of time before reopening later in the afternoon.