The Niobrara Valley Conference (NVC) released pairings for the upcoming volleyball tournament. Elgin Public-Pope John goes into the tourney with a #5 seed. They will be matched up against #12 Niobrara-Verdigre in the first round match. If they win that match, they will play a second one that night against #4 seed Boyd County. Elgin’s first-round matches will be played at Boyd County (Spencer). Finals and Consolation games will be played at West Holt (Atkinson).