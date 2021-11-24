NVC championship just one of many highlights for EPPJ

ELGIN — It was a good year for the Wolfpack varsity volleyball team, a very good year.

Final statistics have been released for the 2021 season which saw Elgin Public-Pope John post a 21-9 record and the co-op’s first-ever Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament championship.

For first-year Coach Liz Selting and assistants Sandi Henn and Kim Zwingman, there may not have been a better night of volleyball than the finals of the NVC Tournament where EPPJ won a five-set thriller over Elkhorn Valley. After splitting the first four sets, EPPJ won the deciding set 15 to 5.

Senior Lexi Bode had a big season for the Wolfpack as she led the team in kills with 230, second on the squad was junior Skyler Meis with 167. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.