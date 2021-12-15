Numbers add up to a Wolfpack victory over Lady Warriors

NELIGH — Numbers sometimes tell a story better than words.

There may be no better proof of that than on Tuesday night when Elgin Public-Pope John defeated Neligh-Oakdale 66 to 12.

Midway through the first quarter the Wolfpack led 15 to 2 as Ashlynne Charf scored her second basket of the game. The lead would only grow as EPPJ led 26 to 4 at the end of the quarter; 40 to 6 at halftime and their lead just kept growing.

EPPJ took 58 shots in the game, connecting on 29 (50 percent). In contrast, Neligh-Oakdale put up 30 shots, connecting on five. To read more about the action of the game turn to this week’s Elgin Review.