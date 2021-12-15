Numbers add up to Wolfpack victory over Lady Warriors

NELIGH — Numbers sometimes tell a story better than words.

There may be no better proof of that than on Tuesday night when Elgin Public-Pope John defeated Neligh-Oakdale 66 to 12.

Midway through the first quarter the Wolfpack led 15 to 2 as Ashlynne Charf scored her second basket of the game. The lead would only grow as EPPJ led 26 to 4 at the end of the quarter; 40 to 6 at halftime and their lead just kept growing.

EPPJ took 58 shots in the game, connecting on 29 (50 percent). In contrast, Neligh-Oakdale put up 30 shots, connecting on five.

The Wolfpack pulled down 30 rebounds, 21 more than the Lady Warriors. Other stats of note were steals, EPPJ had 33 to the Warriors’ six. The Warriors did have more turnovers, 42 to the Wolfpack’s 15. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.