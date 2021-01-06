NSAA says public now allowed to attend school activities

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) announced effective January 4, 2021, new guidelines for circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time during the winter sports season, the public will be allowed to attend games.

“The health and safety of students, staff, and local communities remain the priority of the NSAA as we provide opportunities to participate in the winter sports season. Each school has the authority to determine if it will continue to participate in the 2020-21 Winter Season,” according to a press release from the NSAA.

During the season it will be the responsibility of the host school to provide administrative oversight and compliance with established COVID-19 guidelines in accordance with their local health departments and facilities.

For all winter activities

The NSAA is requiring the following of schools, officials and spectators for all winter season contests:

• Active participants are permitted, but not required, to wear face coverings during competition/performance.

• Coaches and non-active participants (those not currently on the court, mat or stage) are required to wear face coverings at all times.

• Spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times while attending indoor events.

• Face coverings must cover the nose and mouth.

• Attendance is restricted to 50% of occupancy.

• The host school may establish additional requirements in consultation with local health departments.