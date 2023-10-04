NRD accepting applications for expanding irrigated acres

The Upper Elkhorn NRD (UENRD) has now begun taking applications for the expansion of new groundwater irrigated acres. The process will continue now through the end of the month for the 2024 growing season.

According to information from the NRD office in O’Neill, there will be up to 150 new acres allotted to increase irrigation efficiency. The focus of the 2023 sign up, Beth Walsh said, will be to finish off pivots with 15 acres or less that have to reverse due to an obstacle not allowing the pivot to complete the circle.

For information on criteria and the application, see this week’s Elgin Review.