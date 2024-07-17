NPPD to use drones for transmission line inspection in Antelope County

Residents in northeast Nebraska may be seeing some drones flying around, as inspection work begins on a Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) transmission line that extends from north of Norfolk, through Pierce County and into Antelope County.

Work was scheduled to begin July 16, as drones will be used to take photos of structures along the high-powered transmission line. The photos are being taken so that NPPD can assess any maintenance work that may need to be completed along the line.

NPPD’s contractor, Valmont Utility, a business segment of Valmont Industries, Inc., will be conducting the drone work over a period of approximately four weeks and will be utilizing up to two drones simultaneously.

“The workers piloting these drones will be in marked vehicles and high visibility clothing, and we want to make sure people are aware the work is taking place, in case anyone notices drones flying along our transmission lines,” says Senior Project Coordinator Doug Meyers. “Drones are a great tool that allow us to thoroughly inspect the integrity of our transmission equipment in a cost-effective and efficient manner.”

The drones will not be operating until at least 30 minutes after sunrise and will finish operating at least 30 minutes before sunset.