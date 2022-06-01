Notice-Wheeler Central School District #45

PUBLIC NOTICE for Non-

public School Consultation

On June 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., a meeting conducted by Wheeler Central Schools will take place at Wheeler Central Public Schools in the Distant Learning Room of the high school building. The purpose of the meeting will be to provide an opportunity for parents and representatives of nonpublic schools to participate in the development of a plan for providing special education services to children with disabilities who attend nonpublic schools and home schools which are within the Wheeler Central School District for the 2022-2023 school Parents of a home-schooled child or a child attending a nonpublic school who has been or may be identified with a disability and attend a nonpublic school within the boundaries of Wheeler Central School District, are urged to attend. If you have further questions pertaining to this meeting, please contact Rodney Olson at (402) 984-4193 or (308) 654-3273.

PUBLISH: June 1, 2022

