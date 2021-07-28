Notice – Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Board of Directors of the Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District (“Board”) will hold a public hearing at 4:00 p.m. on August 23rd, 2021 at the Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District office, 301 North Harrison Street, in O’Neill, Nebraska 68763. This is not a question-and-answer hearing. The purpose of this hearing is to receive testimony relevant to the adoption of proposed amendments to the District’s Rules and Regulations. A summary of the proposed amendments to the rules and regulations is as follows:

1. The proposed amendments apply to the overall Rules & Regulations.

2. The proposed amendments authorize a general restructuring of the number identification system of the Rules & Regulations.

3. Rule 2: The proposed amendments authorize updated enforcement rules and regulations to better conform to state statues.

4. Rule 4.6.9 The proposed amendments require the applicant for well permits to be in compliance with Upper Elkhorn NRD Rules and Regulations before approval.

5. Rule 4.10 The proposed amendments require flowmeters to be installed within one year after the date of approval to complete the well.

6. Rule 10.1.3.4 The proposed amendments require flowmeters to be installed and maintained indefinitely.

7. Rule 12.1.6 The proposed amendments require a flowmeter be installed on the legal description certified irrigated acres are transferred onto by October 1st.

8. Rule 12.1.8.8 The proposed amendments require the applicant(s)/landowner(s) transferring certified irrigated acres to be in compliance with Upper Elkhorn NRD Rules and Regulations before approval.

9. Rule 12.1.14.3 & Rule 13.5.2.3 The proposed amendments authorize a flat fee for expansion and transfer applications of $50.00 with additional fees for qualifying applications.

10. Rule 12.1.14.5 & Rule 13.5.2.5 The proposed amendments authorize in circumstances where property changes ownership expansion and transfer applications to be transferable from one landowner to another for the life of the expansion or transfer contract.

11. Rule 13.5.2.6 The proposed amendments authorize the Upper Elkhorn NRD to require the landowner to fulfill their expansion contract for a minimum of 5 years.

Copies of the full text of the proposed amendments to the rules may be obtained at, or by contacting, the Upper Elkhorn NRD, 301 North Harrison Street, O’Neill, Nebraska 68763, telephone number 402-336-3867. All persons are encouraged to attend the hearing and offer testimony. Written testimony may be presented at the hearing or may be delivered or mailed to the Upper Elkhorn NRD. If mailed or delivered, such testimony must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. on August 20th, 2021.

Individuals with disabilities may request auxiliary aids and services necessary for participation, by contacting the Upper Elkhorn NRD at the address or phone number listed above.

PUBLISH: July 28, August 4 & 11, 2021

