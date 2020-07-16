Notice – Tree Removal – Antelope County

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALL RURAL ANTELOPE COUNTY LANDOWNERS AND AGRICULTURAL

TENANTS/ LESSEES, DUTY TO MOW RIGHT-OF-WAY AND TREE REMOVAL

NEBRASKA REVISED STATUE §39-1811 THRU §39-1813

Notice is hereby given by the Antelope County Board of Commissioners to all rural Antelope County landowners and their agricultural operators and tenants/lessees, that according to Neb. Rev. Statute §39-1811 requires that all land owners mow all weeds that can be mowed with the ordinary farm mower to the middle of all public roads and drainage ditches running along their respective lands, at least twice a year, namely, before July 15th, for the first time and during the month of August for the second time. The law further provides that in the event the landowner(s) fails to mow said weeds, the Antelope County Board, upon complaint of any resident, may cause the weeds to be mowed and assess the costs for the mowing of such weeds against the land abutting each side of the road where the weeds were mowed by the County and that such cost may be collected in the same manner as real estate taxes.

During previous years, the County Board of Commissioners for Antelope County, Nebraska has received numerous complaints regarding weeds and voluntary trees in county road ditches. The County Board respectfully urges all land owners to mow the weeds and remove any volunteer trees or hedges found within the road ditches and on the sides of the roads adjacent to their respective properties promptly.

THE ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

PUBLISH: July 15, 2020

ZNEZ