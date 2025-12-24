Notice To Defendants, Antelope County District Court

N THE DISTRICT COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

CASE NO. CI25-35

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS

MANUEL PARRA,

Plaintiff,

v.

KATHY PARKER, KAYLAN SHAY PARKER, RAYMOND JUSTIN WEAR, JOHN DOE, JANE DOE, and ALL OTHER PERSONS HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN LOTS 11 & 12, BLOCK 53, CITY OF NELIGH, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

Defendants.

TO: Kathy Parker, Kaylan Shay Parker, Raymond Justin Wear, John Doe, Jane Doe, real names and marital status unknown, and all other persons or entities, real names unknown, having any right, title or interest in Lots 11 & 12, Block 53, City Of Neligh, Antelope County, Nebraska, (“the Property”) whose whereabouts are unknown, and upon whom personal service of Summons cannot be had.

Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of September, 2025, Manuel Parra, as Plaintiff, filed a Complaint and commenced an action in the District Court of Antelope County, Nebraska at CI25-35, against Kathy Parker, Kaylan Shay Parker, Raymond Justin Wear, John Doe, Jane Doe, real names and marital status unknown, and all other persons or entities, real names unknown, having any right, title or interest in Lots 11 & 12, Block 53, City of Neligh, Antelope County, Nebraska, as Defendants, the object and prayer of which is to foreclose a certain Certificate of Tax Sale issued by the Treasurer of Antelope County, Nebraska on the Property which was sold at public sale on March 8, 2022, and identified as County Treasurer’s Certificate of Tax Sale No. TS001270. The Plaintiff is the current owner and holder of said Certificate of Tax Sale.

The Plaintiff alleges in the Complaint that there is now due the Plaintiff on said Certificate of Tax Sale the original amount of said Certificate of Tax in the sum of $1,003.27, plus all subsequent taxes that the Plaintiff has paid together with interest upon such original sum and additional sums as may be paid by the Plaintiff at the rate of 14.00% per annum from and after the date(s) of delinquency thereof, costs and attorney fees.

The Plaintiff prays that in default of payment by the Defendants of the amount due the Plaintiff as aforesaid, the Property be decreed to be sold according to law to satisfy the sums found due to the Plaintiff, with interest, costs of suit, and attorney fees, and that such Defendants be forever barred and foreclosed of all right, title, lien, equity of redemption or other interest in, to and upon the Property.

You are required to answer such Complaint on or before the 6th day of February, 2026.

MANUEL PARRA, Plaintiff

By: /s/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

KLEIN LAW OFFICE, P.C.

101 West 4th Street

P.O. Box 166

Neligh, NE 68756

402-887-4190/Fax 402-887-5189

marty@kleinlawpc.com

His Counsel

PUBLISH: December 24 & 31, 2025 & January 7, 2026

