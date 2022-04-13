Notice to Bidders-Wheeler Central Schools

INVITATION TO BID LEAN-TO ADDITION TO SHOP

WHEELER CENTRAL SCHOOLS

1. PROJECT INFORMATION. Wheeler County School District No. 92- 0045, commonly known as Wheeler Central Schools (the “District”), is requesting bids from qualified individuals or entities for a lean-to addition to the District’s current metal and wood shop. The project site will be available for construction to commence immediately upon the District issuing a Notice to Proceed. Construction shall be substantially complete no later than August 5, 2022.

2. BID SUBMISSION AND OPENING. One (1) copy of the bid shall be submitted by email to Rod Olson, Superintendent of Schools, at the following email address: rodney.olson@wbroncs.org. Bids will be received until 2:00 pm local time on May 4, 2022, at which time they will be opened publicly and simultaneously in the presence of bidders and/or their representatives. Any bid received after the deadline will not be opened or considered, and will be returned to bidder.

3. AWARDING OF BID. The bid will be awarded to the lowest responsible, responsive bidder. The winning bid shall be announced by the Board of Education at its meeting to be held on May 9, 2022, or at such other meeting determined by the Board.

4. DAVIS-BACON. All Bidders must comply with the Davis-Bacon Act and other applicable federal requirements. Contractors and their subcontractors are to pay laborers and mechanics employed directly upon the site of the work no less than the locally prevailing wages and fringe benefits paid on projects of a similar character as determined by the U.S. Secretary of Labor.

5. INQUIRIES AND BIDDING DOCUMENTS. Requests for bidding documents, including full bid instructions, and all questions, inquiries, or requests for clarification or site inspection should be submitted by email to Superintendent Olson at rodney.olson@wbroncs.org.

