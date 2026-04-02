Notice to Bidders, Wheeler Central Public Schools-Addition and Renovation

Wheeler Central Public Schools – Addition and Renovation

INVITATION TO BID

Ladies/Gentlemen:

BD Construction, Inc. Kearney, acting as construction manager as agent, is seeking subcontractor and supplier proposals on behalf of Wheeler Central Public Schools for their Addition and Renovation project.

We are soliciting Bid proposals for the Scope of work as listed below on Tuesday April 14, 2026 at 2:00 PM Central Time for the Wheeler Central Public Schools – Addition and Renovation. Bids will be publicly read aloud at the office of BD Construction – 209 E 6th Street – Kearney, NE 68847.

The project consists of a 1,700 sf conventionally framed addition that connects (2) existing elementary buildings (with storm shelter) adding classrooms; renovation of the existing administrative area; overhaul of the existing high school mechanical and electrical systems.

Specific work to include: selective demolition, concrete (foundations, floors, toppings, site), reinforcing steel, hollow core concrete planks, masonry, structural and misc. steel, rough carpentry, casework, insulation, waterproofing, EIFS, membrane roofing, joint sealants, doors / frames / hardware, aluminum storefront framing and glazing, gypsum drywall, metal stud framing, painting, ACT, flooring, tiling, sealed concrete, misc. specialties, signage, window coverings, fire sprinklers, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, fire alarm, site prep, termite control, fencing, and site utilities.

Pre-Bid Conference: A pre-bid conference will be held at Wheeler Central Public Schools, 600 W Randolph Street, Bartlett, NE 68622 on April 2, 2026, at 3:45 p.m. Attendance is strongly recommended.

Bidding Instructions: All subcontractor bids (containing installation labor) MUST be submitted in a SEALED ENVELOPE and MUST contain bid security in the amount of 5% of your proposal. Bid security can be an official bid bond or a cashier’s check. Awarded contractors will also be required to furnish a performance and payment bond, or supply bond (suppliers). Supplier bids can be sent via email to: Austin Larson with BD Construction at: alarson@bdconstruction.com. Hand delivered or mailed bids will also be accepted.

All proposals shall remain in effect for a period of Forty-Five (45) calendar days after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of proposals.

All bids are to be in strict accordance with the Contract Documents and all other related Bid Documents, which can be viewed/obtained (electronically) from BD Construction.

The Owner shall have the right to reject any or all bids and to reject a bid not accompanied by other data required by the bidding documents; or to reject a bid which is in any way incomplete or irregular and to waive any informalities in any proposal.

We look forward to receiving your proposal on bid day. If you should have any questions or require further assistance, please do not hesitate to contact Austin Larson of BD Construction at 308-234-1836.

Schedule: Work is expected to begin at school release in May 2026 and run through summer of 2027. Portions of work will need to be isolated to summer work in 26’ and 27’ to minimized school disruption. A final schedule will be determined with the assistance of awarded contractors.

By submitting a bid for this project, Bidder agrees he has read the BD Construction Standard Subcontract Agreement and if bid is accepted, is willing to execute this Subcontract. This Subcontract Agreement is available for review at BD’s office, 209 East 6th Street, Kearney, NE 68847

PUBLISH: April 1, 2026

ZNEZ