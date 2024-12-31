Notice to Bidders, Roofing Antelope County Museum Project

NOTICE – Roofing Antelope County Museum

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will accept sealed bids for the reroofing of the Antelope County Museum Building, which is located at 410 L Street, Neligh being a part of Antelope County Museum Complex. Bids will be accepted until 9:45 AM on Tuesday, January 14th, 2025, and shall be submitted in a sealed envelope with the wording “Bid for Roof-Museum” in the lower left-hand corner. Bids may be addressed to the Antelope County Clerk, 501 Main Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026 or dropped off at the County Clerk’s Office. Bids will be opened at 9:45AM on January 14th, 2025 during the Board of Commissioner Meeting, in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room of the Courthouse Annex. For bidding information please contact the Antelope County Clerk at (402) 887-4410. The Antelope County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

PUBLISH: January 1 and 8, 2025

ZNEZ