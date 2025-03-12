Notice to Bidders, Painting-St. Peters Church, Antelope County Museum

NOTICE – Painting – St. Peters Church, Antelope County

Museum

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will accept sealed bids for the painting of the Antelope County Museum’s St. Peters Church located at 411 L Street, Neligh being a part of Antelope County Museum Complex. Bids will be accepted until 9:15 AM on Tuesday, April 1st, 2025, and shall be submitted in a sealed envelope with the wording “Bid for Painting” in the lower left-hand corner. Bids may be addressed to the Antelope County Clerk, 501 Main Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026 or dropped off at the County Clerk’s Office. Bids will be opened at the April 1st, 2025 board meeting at 9:15 AM, in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room of the Courthouse Annex. For bidding information and specs please contact the Antelope County Clerk at (402) 887-4410. The Antelope County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

PUBLISH: March 12, 19 & 26, 2025

