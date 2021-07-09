Notice to Bidders- Elgin Library Addition

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

July 6, 2021

PROJECT

Elgin Public Library Addition 503 South 2nd Street

Elgin, Nebraska 68636

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be accepted until 7:30 p.m., Monday, August 2, at the office of the Elgin City Clerk in the City Hall at Elgin, Nebraska for furnishing all equipment, materials, and labor for construction for the Public Library Addition Project to be built at the Elgin Public Library property 503 South 2nd Street in Elgin, Nebraska. The work shall consist of construction of an addition to the Library and any related incidental work as outlined in the plans.

Plans may be obtained at the office of the Elgin City Clerk, Elgin City Hall, 104 Pine Street, Elgin, Nebraska 68636. Each bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or bid bond in the amount of 5% of the total bid to guarantee that the successful bidder shall enter into contract with the City of Elgin.

The Elgin City Council reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids and to waive any informalities.

Award of the Contract will be in accordance with the County Purchasing Act’s competitive bidding considerations as set forth in Neb.Rev.Stat. §§ 23-3110 to 23-3114. The City of Elgin is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Kristin Childers CITY CLERK PUBLISH: July 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2021

