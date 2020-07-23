Notice to Bidders – Antelope County

The Antelope County Commissioners have the intent to purchase new or used semi-trucks. The Antelope County Commissioners will invite informal quotes from July 22, 2020, until 11:00am on August 4th, 2020. Quotes should be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to the Antelope County Commissioners, 501 Main Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026. The envelope must be clearly marked with “Informal quote for semi-truck” on the outside of the envelope. Quotes will be opened at the August 4th, 2020 board meeting at 11:00am. The specs for the semi-trucks are as follows: Minimum 400 gross engine horsepower, day cab, equipped with or capable of adding pusher axle, air ride, adjustable fifth wheel plate. Please include the specs for the semi-truck you are offering in the bid envelope. The Antelope County Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids. PUBLISH: July 22 & 29, 2020 ZNEZ