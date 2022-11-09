Notice to Bidders-Antelope County

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Antelope County Commissioners have the intent to purchase one or more, new or used Semi-Tractors. The Antelope County Commissioners invite informal quotes from now until 9:30am on December 6th, 2022. Quotes should be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to the Antelope County Board of Commissioners, 501 Main Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026. The envelope must be clearly marked with “Informal quote for Semi-Tractor” on the outside of the envelope. Quotes will be opened at the December 6th, 2022, board meeting at 9:30am. The specs for the semi-tractors are as follows: Minimum 350 gross engine horsepower; Day cab with air ride; Adjustable fifth wheel plate; Tandem Axle equipped with or capable of adding pusher axle; Lockable rear axles; 3.70 gears or higher. If ‘used’ truck is bid, it must be under 200,000 miles and have a current D.O.T. Inspection. Please include with bid: Horsepower, axle weights, axle ratio, hitch type and height, if it has a wet kit and type, mileage, hours, warranty information, and the availability for delivery. The Antelope County Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids and determine in its sole discretion whether a product is acceptable as an equivalent.

PUBLISH: November 9, 16 & 23, 2022

ZNEZ