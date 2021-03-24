Notice to Bidders-Antelope County

NOTICE FOR BIDS

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will accept sealed bids until 9:30 AM on April 13th, 2021 for Culverts. Bids may be brought in or mailed to the Antelope County Clerk’s Office, 501 M Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026. Bidders will bid according to the specifications provided by the Road Superintendent, bids made on items not listed on the specifications or bids not consistent with the specifications will not be accepted. All bids must be plainly marked “Culvert Bid” on the lower left-hand corner of the envelope. Successful bidder will supply the specified product from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. Bids will be opened and publicly read at the April 13th, 2021 board meeting at 9:30 AM in the County Commissioners Meeting Room of the Antelope County Courthouse Annex. The Antelope County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

PUBLISH: March 24, 31 & April 7, 2021

ZNEZ