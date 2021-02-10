Notice-Rural One Boutique LLC

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Notice is hereby given that Rural Route One Boutique LLC (the “Company”) has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The designated office of the Company is 608 E 4th ST, Neligh, NE 68756. The registered agent of the Company is Lesley R Johnson, 608 E 4th St, Neligh, NE 68756. The general nature of the business will be to engage in the transaction of any or all lawful business, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The LLC was filed with the State of Nebraska December 17 2020. Organizer Name: Lesley R Johnson.

PUBLISH: January 27, February 3 & 10, 2021

ZNEZ