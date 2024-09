NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF THE ELGIN SCHOOL BOARD

Elgin Public School Board will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. The meeting will be held in the EPS Board Room (Former ITV Room) of the High School at 8:00 a.m. The agenda of the meeting will be for the purpose of the Budget Hearing, Tax Request Hearing, and Special Board Meeting for the purpose of Adoption of the Budget and Tax Request.

PUBLISH: September 18, 2024

