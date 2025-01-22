NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF RETAIL CLASS I ALCOHOLIC LIQUOR ON SALE (OUTSIDE CORPORATE LIMITS) LIQUOR LICENSE

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 53-135.01 that a Liquor License may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2025, for the following:

Class I – Alcoholic Liquor on Sale (Outside Corporate Limits) Liquor License, to-wit: Summerland Golf Club, Inc., Address: 51020 857 Road, Box 325, Ewing, Nebraska, 68735, on the premises described as follows:

A tract containing 67.41 acres more or less lying wholly in the East Half of the Northwest Quarter, and the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 7, in Township 26 North, Range 8, West of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska.

Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the County of Antelope on or before February 10th, 2025, in the office of the Antelope County Clerk; that in the event protests are filed by three or more people, a hearing will be held to determine whether continuation of said license should be allowed.

Dated at Neligh, Nebraska this 20th day of January 2025.

Lisa Payne /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 22, 2025

ZNEZ