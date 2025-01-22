NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF CLASS D BEER, WINE &

DISTILLED SPIRITS, OFF SALE ONLY LIQUOR LICENSE

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 53-135.01 that a Liquor License may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2025, for the following: Class D – Alcoholic Liquor Off Sale (Outside Corporate Limits) Liquor License, to-wit:

Art Sehi dba Mr. S’s, 52753 Hwy 275, Oakdale, NE 68761, on the premises described as follows:

W1/2NE1/4, lying north of State Highway 275 R-O-W, Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 6, West of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska.

Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the County of Antelope on or before February 10th, 2025, in the office of the Antelope County Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more people, hearings will be held to determine whether continuation of said license should be allowed.

Dated at Neligh, Nebraska this 20th day of January 2025.

Lisa Payne /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 22, 2025

