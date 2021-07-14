NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF
CLASS C LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 53-135.01, a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2021 for the following retail Class C licensee to-wit:
Boomerangs
108 North Second Street,
in Elgin, Antelope County,
Nebraska.
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal license may be filed by any resident of the City of Elgin, on or before Aug.10, 2021, in the office of the City Clerk; that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be held to determine whether continuation of said license should be allowed.
Kristin L. Childers,
City Clerk
PUBLISH: July 14, 2021
ZNEZ
