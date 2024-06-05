Notice of Registration of Trade Name Hemenway Custom Printing

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION OF TRADE NAME

Trade Name: Hemenway Custom Printing

Name of Applicant: R & T Ag, LLC

Address: 83611 515 Ave, Elgin, NE 68636

Applicant is: Limited Liability Company

If other than an Individual, state under whose laws’ entity was formed: Nebraska

Date of first use of name in Nebraska: May 19, 2024

General nature of business: Custom 3-D Printing, Designing and Other Custom Fabrications with Plastic, Metal, Wood, Glass and Printed Circuit Boards

/s/ Ryan Hemenway

Applicant or Legal Representative

PUBLISH: June 5, 2024

ZNEZ