Notice of Public Hearings – Antelope County Planning Commission

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING-ANTELOPE COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Antelope County Planning Commission will hold an open, public hearing and meeting on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in the County Board of Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex at 2 pm.

A public hearing will be held at 2:00 pm regarding the Conditional Use Permit 2301-H & T Seed and Technology for the purpose of a seed warehouse and sales office, located in the SE¼SE¼ 6-27N-8W.

A public hearing will be held at 2:30 pm regarding the Conditional Use Permit 2302-Klabenes Land & Cattle, LLC for the purpose of expanding their current feedlot to 10,000 Animal Units located in NE¼ & E½SE¼ 20-26N-7W.

The agenda is kept continuously current and is available for public inspection at the Zoning Office.

PUBLISH: March 29, 2023