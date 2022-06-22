Notice of Public Hearing- Road Closing

NOTICE ROAD CLOSING PUBLIC HEARING

WHEREAS, Antelope County considered the possible vacation or abandonment of County Roadway 844.5th Road between 528th and 529th Avenue located in Section 7, Townships 24 North, Range 5 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Antelope County.

WHEREAS, a written report of the use of the road has been completed by the Highway Superintendent and is filed with the County Clerk

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska, that a public hearing date be set for 9:30 A.M. the 5th day of July, 2022 to consider whether or not to vacate or abandon said road. The County Clerk will be sending copies of this resolution by registered or certified mail to the abutting and adjacent landowners.

Adopted this 7th day of June 2022, at Neligh, Nebraska

/s/ LISA PAYNE

Clerk, Antelope County

PUBLISH: June 22, 2022

ZNEZ