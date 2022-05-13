Notice of Public Hearing- Antelope County Planning Commission

The Antelope County Planning Commission will hold an open, public hearing regarding the application for a Conditional Use Permit #CUP2201 for Tyler & Terri Pedersen, who operate an on-farm animal mortality pickup transportation service to local farmers and livestock producers in SE4 1-27-07W on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in the County Board of Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex beginning at 8pm.

The agenda is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Zoning Office. For more information contact Megan Wingate, Zoning Administrator, at 402-887-4248 or Zoning@AntelopeCounty.Ne.Gov.

PUBLISH: May 11, 2022

