Notice of Public Hearing- Antelope County Commissioners

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Antelope County, Nebraska will hold a public hearing at the Commissioner Meeting Room, Antelope County Courthouse in Neligh, Nebraska on the 4th day of October 2022, at 9:10 AM for the purpose of presenting and adopting a One- and Six-Year Street Improvement Plan for said governing body. Anyone living within Antelope County, Nebraska interested in the above notice may appear in person or by counsel and be heard.

Antelope County, Nebraska

/s/ Lisa Payne, Clerk

PUBLISH: September 14, 21 & 28, 2022

ZNEZ